Fort Concho: National Cowboy Celebration slated for July 25 is cancelled

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On July 15, 2020, City and Fort Concho officials announced the cancellation of the National Cowboy Day event on July 25. The cancellation is due to the number of increased COVID-19 cases in Tom Green County.

“We could not see a way to safely and effectively manage this event, given the current COVID issues. The art show and the outdoor program by the Concho Cowboys would be bringing people together at a time when social distancing is more critica,” Site Manager at Fort Concho Bob Bluthardt said.

According to a press release sent by the City of San Angelo:

The American Plains Artists Show at the Quartermaster will remain open for regular hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Charles Goodnight exhibit at the Barracks 1 Visitor Center is also open, Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, you can call the fort at 325- 481-2646 or check the fort’s website , fortconcho.com.