Fort Concho honors history of buffalo soldiers

SAN ANGELO, TX – Fort concho celebrated Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day with a presentation and display. The fort worked in partnership with the local chapter of the NAACP to put together the free celebration and presentation. Fort Concho Curator of History Cory Robinson spoke on items of original clothing and equipment used by the buffalo soldiers at Fort Concho and other forts in the post-civil war era. Taken from the site’s recently acquired McChristian collection, these items are part of one of the best collections of its kind in the nation.

Organizers say they are looking forward to expanding the celebration. “This is the second year that the NAACP has worked with the fort to do this celebration,” said local NAACP chapter president Sherley Spears. “I think it’s just going to become a tradition every year that we do, and we are looking forward to July, 28 [to] finalizing details, for celebrating National Buffalo Soldier Day.”

According to Spears, who serves as the Fort Concho Museum Board vice-president as well as the NAACP chapter president, the group of soldiers begin honored played a vital part in the development of both Fort Concho and San Angelo.