Fort Concho cancels Frontier Day

San Angelo, Texas– Fort Concho regrets to announce that Frontier Day on Saturday, June 6 has been canceled. The event will not be held in 2020 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.

“We polled our volunteers and the members of the Lions Clubs who handle the pancake breakfast, and there were concerns we could not manage and operate this large event safely under current or future state and city guidelines,” Site Manager Bob Bluthardt said.

Fort Concho also says that the event sponsors will be contacted with the option to carry over their support for the 2021 event on April 24. The Regional Cavalry Competition, canceled earlier this spring, is also scheduled for April 22-24 of 2021.