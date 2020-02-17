Fort celebrates Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – In partnership with the local chapter of the NAACP, Fort Concho will celebrate Buffalo Soldier Heritage Day on Sunday, February 23, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m., at the fort’s Commissary Building, located at East Ave. C near Flipper at Burgess Streets. The program is free to all.

Fort Concho Curator of History Cory Robinson will speak on items of original clothing and equipment used by the Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Concho and other forts across the western frontier in the post-Civil War era. Taken from the site’s recently acquired McChristian Collection, these items are part of one of the best collections of its kind in the nation.

Jeremy Walker, manager of Fairmount Cemetery, will cover that sacred space’s history and the history of several Buffalo Soldiers of Fort Concho who are buried there.

The program will include refreshments and entertainment. A short video on a World War II era Buffalo Soldier will be shown.

These African-American troops received the nickname “buffalo soldiers” from the Great Plains Indians who equated the troops’ dark hair to that of their sacred buffalo. Over time the soldiers took this as a compliment.

According to Fort Concho Museum Board Vice-President and NAACP Chapter President Sherley Spears, this day celebrates a group of soldiers who played a vital part in the development of both Fort Concho and San Angelo. Site Manager Bob Bluthardt noted that “in the fort’s twenty-two year active history the Buffalo Soldiers were stationed here for sixteen years and overall represented half of the soldiers assigned here.”

For more information, please contact Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or visit www.fortconcho.com.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo