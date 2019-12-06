Flu, strep throat cases on the rise in the Concho Valley

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over the last few weeks the state of Texas has seen high and widespread levels of influenza

SAN ANGELO, Texas — At San Angelo’s La Esperanza Clinic, nurses say they’ve been seeing more people with the flu in recent weeks.

“We have seen a significant rise in flu and strep cases,” said Nicole Stovall, a Family Nurse Practitioner at La Esperanza Clinic.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, over the last few weeks the state of Texas has seen high and widespread levels of influenza.

Even though flu season has already begun, it’s not too late to get the flu vaccine. Vaccinations should continue throughout the season so that as many people as possible can be protected against the flu.

The flu season runs through April. However, cases of the flu can be seen year-round — the reason health officials are stressing the importance of getting a flu vaccine.

“We’re looking for herd immunity for patients that are over the age of 65, pregnant women. You’re looking at cancer patients, we’re trying to protect those individuals,” explained Stovall.

Stovall said the last few weeks, cases of strep throat have also been on the rise in the Concho Valley — especially in children.

“Kids ages 5-15 are usually the carriers. Right now, we’re seeing a large surge in strep throat cases,” added Stovall.

Stovall recommends washing your hands often and well, and covering your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

Stopping the spread of germs is key to staying clear from strep and the flu.

If you have symptoms of either, (such as a cough, fever or sore throat), go to your doctor and get tested.