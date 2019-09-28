‘Five Below’ has grand opening in San Angelo

The store will be having prizes and activities to celebrate the grand opening all weekend long

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This weekend, ‘Five Below’ is having their grand opening in San Angelo.

The chain discount stores offer a variety of items that all cost $5 or less.

The store targets mainly children and teens but inside you can find things like tech accessories, candy, clothes and seasonal home decor items.

“We’ve got all kinds of events all weekend. Five cent hot dogs, $100 raffle, fun and games for the kids. We have some of the best selection of products and we’re new to the area,” said Douglas Rice, ‘Five Below’ District Manager.

‘Five Below’ is located at 4161 Sunset Dr.