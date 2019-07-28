SAN ANGELO, TX – The first West Texas Hunting and Outdoorsman Expo and cook-off was in full swing Saturday, July 27. The family friendly program was held at the First Financial Pavilion in the Foster Coliseum Complex.

West Texas is known to be a huge hunting market and this event had all things outdoors for display, as well as entertainment. 25 vendors sold archery bows, hunting rifles and outdoor equipment. Over 1,000 people attended.

The expo aimed to reach not only San Angelo, but it’s surrounding communities as well “Times are changing, everyone’s going digital,” said event organizer James Pettit. “They’re in their room on their Playstation. We’re trying to reach out to those kids as well. Not only the hunter of west texas, but the kids and the youth. Get outside play some games, grab a bow and arrow and go shoot it, join a 4H archery team, go hunting, go fishing, go camping, get out of the house…and that’s kind of what we’re trying to do here.”

One of the entertainers for the expo was Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel, which families and the kids were absolutely delighted by.