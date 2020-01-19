First race of the 2020 Shannon Trail Series kicks off

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS – The San Angelo Road Lizards organization hosted their first race of the 2020 Shannon Trail Series bright and early Saturday morning.

The race was at Middle Concho Park starting at 8 a.m.

This event consists a series of three races total.

The distance ranges from 5K minimum to 10K – to 12K – to 15K max.

Participants were eager to complete their first race this year.

“The part that gets me excited is the fact that we had so many people participate. Someone was telling me yesterday like ‘Hey, your race is only ten dollars. You know, people would pay more for this,'” exclaims participant Jammie Preiser.

There are two races left on schedule for the 2020 series.

For those interested – check out the website roadlizards.org for more information.