Fire prevention week kicks off in San Angelo schools

SAN ANGELO, TX – October 7, 2019 is the start of Fire Prevention Week and the San Angelo Fire Department is conducting their “not every hero wears a cape” and “plan and practice your escape” campaigns.

The SAFD is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s fire prevention week campaign. The campaign works to educate everyone about the small but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

According to a press release, NFPA statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. These fires caused 2,630 fire deaths and 10,600 fire injuries. On average, seven people died in a fire in a home per day during 2012 to 2016.

While NFPA and the SAFD are focusing on home fires, these messages apply to virtually any location. “When they actually get with their parents and their families they can actually learn the different ways of getting out of their homes in case of an emergency,” explained Chris Christian, a fire inspector with SAFD. “Having a plan written out for the family, a meeting spot for them to go to, a neighbors house to go to. Letting the kids know important phone numbers, 9-1-1 or whoever they should call.”

Chris Christian was accompanied by Sparky the fire dog as he made his way around San Angelo area schools to hold information session with local students.

To find out more about fire prevention week programs and activities in San Angelo, please contact the San Angelo Fire Department Fire Prevention office .