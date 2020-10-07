Fire Prevention Week is underway with new challenges ahead

Fire investigators urge children to stay at least three feet away from cooking stoves

SAN ANGELO, Texas – October 4th through the 10th represents Fire Prevention Week in the United States this year. This event commemorates the Great Chicago Fire which killed approximately 300 people in 1871. An annual event, there’s more challenges this year compared to previous years.

“Every year there’s a different theme,” San Angelo Fire Department fire investigator and inspector Chris Christian said. “This year it’s ‘Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen’ — we’re focusing more on the fire safety in the kitchen. I try to say that’s a big thing here for San Angelo and really anywhere because we have a lot of people that are at home now because of COVID.”

More people are staying home more often which increases home cooking habits at a much higher rate than usual. Christian says children need to stay at least three feet away from the stove while cooking and to keep flammable objects away at all times. He also suggests to test smoke detectors at least once per month.

“We would like to make sure that all smoke detectors and everything work like they’re supposed to in case of a fire,” Christian said. “If we do have that fire and an emergency happens, everyone in the house is aware of how to use a fire extinguisher and they know where you’re going to meet up once exiting the house. If you get separated when leaving your home, just having that plan makes a big difference.”

Christian says following fire safety guidelines is essential for the safety of you and your family. With COVID-19 still lingering, the challenge for firefighters and residents will be a tough task.

“Total fire safety is not just being aware of your surroundings and everything when you’re at home, but anywhere,” Christian said. “For example, we need to make sure we don’t do certain things like toss cigarette butts out in the grass on dry days.”

For more information regarding safety tips, visit https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/fire-marshal

