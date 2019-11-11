“Finding Hank” book-signing tour comes to San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are 73 books in the beloved “Hank the Cowdog” series. This weekend, author John Erickson was at Eggemeyer’s in Downtown San Angelo to sign copies of his latest book — “Finding Hank.”

According to Erickson, San Angelo is the first city in the world to see a copy of it — and the only city that has a bronze statue of “Hank.”

Erickson went on to say the stories in the series were for cowboys and ranch families, but were also loved by children. Erickson was working as a ranch cowboy in the Texas Panhandle and wrote a story about two dogs he knew, that included mystery and humor. He then read the story about the dogs in his hometown of Perryton and people told him he should do more with it.

“Otherwise I don’t know if I would have recognized that there was something special..there was a magic in those characters from the beginning and now after self-publishing that book in my garage in 1983 now we’ve got ten million of them,” explained Erickson.

The “Hank the Cowdog” books are available all over Texas, the U.S. and in places like China and Iran.

You can see the bronze statue of “Hank” at Heritage Park on E. Twohig Ave.