SAN ANGELO, Texas – February is National Pet Dental Health Month and Dr. Gary Hodges with Western Veterinary Hospital says that just like humans, our pets also need their teeth to be maintained as well.

Hodges says “If an animal’s teeth are not taken care of properly, bacteria can build up causing serious health problems, some of which could potentially be fatal.

He recommends taking them for a teeth cleaning once a year, but to also check their mouth routinely.

“Know your dog’s moth, check it at least once a month so that you have an idea of what’s going on in their mouth and used to their mouth being handled there for when you take it to the vet, it’s easy for him to look into the dog’s mouth” Hodges said.

Brushing your pet’s teeth, and giving them chew toys, is a good way to keep their teeth health, as well as giving them dental treats.