Fatal crash leads to intoxication manslaughter Charge

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Just before 1:30 a.m., November 16, 2019, San Angelo Police were dispatched to West Beauregard and South Park for the report of a single-vehicle rollover crash where the driver fled the vehicle after colliding with Peasant Village Restaurant.

A witness relayed information that the vehicle’s driver was running eastbound from the crash. Responding officers located the driver, identified as 35-year-old Oscar M. Bernal, at Santa Fe Park.

Officers located the vehicle’s only passenger lying next to restaurant. The man had been ejected from the vehicle and he was unconscious and not breathing. San Angelo Police and Fire Department personnel performed rescue measures at the scene but the man, later identified as O. Bernal’s brother, 28-year-old Christian Bernal, succumbed to his injuries.

A preliminary crash investigation showed that O. Bernal was operating a Dodge Charger westbound on west Beauregard when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the vehicle hit a sign and began to roll until it came to rest after colliding with the restaurant. Alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.

Bernal was initially treated for non-incapacitating injuries at Shannon Medical Center and was later booked into the Tom Green County Jail charged with Intoxication Manslaughter with Vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

SOURCE: San Angelo Police Department