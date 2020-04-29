Farmers Market to open May 2nd

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Valley Farmers Market’s thrice-weekly produce sales begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 2. Social distancing rules will be set in place this year in an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Vendors will be wearing gloves and masks, and tape will be placed on the ground to help people stay six feet apart. Public restrooms will not be open.

The vendors, who come from a 75-mile radius around San Angelo, will be selling locally grown seasonal fruits, vegetables and plants from 7 a.m. until they sell out (typically by noon) each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday thereafter. The farmers market gathers under the pavilion at 609 S. Oakes St. across from Fort Concho.

Initially, the selection will include greens (including spinach, lettuces and collards), onions, beets, carrots, asparagus, radishes, zucchini and squash, along with indoor and outdoor plants, pecans, cheese, meats, farm-fresh eggs, bread, honey, jelly, coffee, and fresh herbs such as basil, thyme, cilantro, parsley and rosemary.

The farmers market typically charges customers $1 for a bundle or a bowl of produce. It is recommended to bring cash, as some vendors may not accept credit cards.

Interested vendors can join the market for $15 or $20, which allows them to set up a stand for $5 or $10 at each sale.

The market will hold its sales until October. A grand opening sale and celebration will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

For more information, contact Margie Jackson, president of the Concho Valley Farmers Market, at 325-245-3338.

Courtesy: City of San Angelo Public Information Division

