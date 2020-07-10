Farmers Market Melon Fest set for July 18

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual Melon Fest at the Concho Valley Farmers Market is slated for Saturday, July 18, 2020.

This year’s Melon Fest will feature cantaloupes and red and yellow meat watermelons. There will be door prizes, music, and a variety of other fresh produce and items to purchase including tomatoes, peaches, peppers, okra, squash, zucchini, greens, herbs, onions, leeks, garlic, peas, cucumbers, beans, eggplants, pecans, goat cheese, native Texas plants, and homemade goods.

The Melon Fest will begin at 7 a.m. and run until noon. The Farmers Market is located at 609 S. Oakes Street across from Fort Concho.

According to the organizers, vendors come from a 75-mile radius around San Angelo. Produce is usually priced at $1 a bundle or bowl and melons range from $4 to $6.