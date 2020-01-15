Family Shelter thanks San Angelo for all their support in 2019

Jeri Slone with the Family Shelter talks with Kristen to thank the citizens of San Angelo for all their support in 2019.

We provided services to 316 adult victims of domestic violence and 196 children. Child victims received 4,701 services and adults received 9,088 services. Counseling, intervention and transportation services were the highest.

Founded in 1977, The Institute of Cognitive Development, (ICD) opened its doors in San Angelo, Texas, providing an intermediate care facility for the developmentally disabled. The new facility was called the San Angelo Independent Living – Training Resident. The individuals who resided at the new facility received a variety of services that enhance their quality of life, including transportation to church, work, adult training, medical and dental appointments, and recreation activities. We seek to provide a high quality of life in a caring environment for our residents. Laura Lee Bachman was hired as the first Executive Director.

In 1978, another need emerged within the community. ICD Family Shelter was initiated to provide a safe haven for victims of domestic violence. It was their goal to offer counseling services, children’s intervention, and vocational training. With private donations and a grant from the Concho Valley Council of Governors (as it was called then), the shelter opened its doors to three women in May of 1979. The facility at that time was a fifteen room building near the downtown police station. It was a former hospital at the time (said to be haunted due to the surgery room being in there). There was a living area, kitchen, bathrooms and a line of bedrooms on the side. It was the only shelter in the State of Texas with a long-term stay philosophy. At that time, it was one of the largest shelters. The Family Shelter was 1 of 8 shelters that was staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week within the 43 counties of West Texas.

By April of 1981, there were twenty shelters in the state of Texas that benefited from state funding. In 1983, a new facility was built for the Family Shelter at its current location at 79 Gillis with eight emergency bedrooms, family room and offices.

In 1997, a two-story building addition with seven mini-apartments, staff offices and a child activity center was open. These modifications also included four more emergency bedrooms and multi-purpose training room. In 2000, the outdoor play area and gazebo was added.

The Family Shelter incurred a small stumbling block with the threat of closure in April of 2015. The program was rebooted in May and by 2016, financial stabilization was gained, program plans were enriched, United Way funding was reinstated and a major grant was obtained to enhance services for the 15-county service area (including the newly acquired Edwards County).

Plans are underway to enhance the children’s play area and add a secured parking lot. Stay tuned for more exciting plans!

Today, there are over 100 shelters and satellite offices. The Family Shelter continues to serve the Concho Valley and its survivors of family violence for men, women and children. By focusing our efforts on safety and empowerment, we are able to offer additional services to foster intellectual and emotional growth to help our clients develop independence at both facilities