Family Day Mystery at the Museum at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts

The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host Family Day Mystery at the Museum on Saturday January 11th at the Art Museum located at One Love Street. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What is better than solving a mystery? Solving a Museum Mystery with SAMFA and Be Theatre! Just like a real-life game of CLUE, work with your family to answer riddles and find clues in the museum’s galleries while interacting with over-the-top characters. Actors and clues will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. during Family Day.

While solving mysteries at the museum you and your family can’t miss SAMFA’s new exhibit Celebrating Givers in the Season of Giving: The Treasures of SAMFA’s Permanent Collection.

Entry to all galleries are FREE during Family Day.

We will have free art activities in the museum’s Education Studio.

Enjoy a healthy snack-tivity (snack activity) with us and play board games in the museum’s Meeting room.

For more information about Family Day please call (325) 653-3333 or visit www.samfa.org

Family Days are held on the 2nd Saturday of each month and are always FREE. We feature a different theme every month. They are generously sponsored by Texas Commission on the Arts, HEB and The Sterling Turner Foundation.

Courtesy: San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts