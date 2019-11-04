Families honor their loved ones on “All Souls Day”

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Every year, November 2nd is “All Souls Day” on the Catholic calendar and for other Christian denominations.

It’s a day of alms giving and prayers for the dead.

On Saturday morning, San Angelo’s Calvary Cemetery welcomed the families of loved ones buried at the location to honor their memory.

San Angelo Diocese Bishop Michael Sis celebrated mass at the cemetery and went around blessing the graves of loved ones who have passed away.

“In San Angelo there’s a great amount of respect for ancestors and family members that have passed away. It’s beautiful to see how people go and leave flowers and reminisce and bring family members,” said Bishop Sis.

November 1st on the Catholic calendar marks “All Saints Day,” a day when saints in heaven are celebrated.