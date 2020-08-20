Faith Based Travel Destinations with Cruiseplanners

Leita Boatman with Cruiseplanners talks with Kristen about Faith Based Travel destinations. If you are interested in going to any of the places shown in the interview, send Leita Boatman at Cruiseplanners an email at leita.boatman@cruiseplanners.com or visit www.boatmantravel.com

