Fairmount Cemetery to undergo cleaning January 15th

SAN ANGELO, TX – Fairmount Cemetery’s staff will clean the burial grounds Wednesday, January 15, removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed.

Those who want to preserve items should remove them from gravesites before the end of the day Friday, January 10. They can return items to the cemetery, located at 1100 W. Avenue N, beginning Friday, January 24.

Items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week so residents can pick them up. If items are not picked up, the City will dispose of them beginning Friday, January 24.

Lot owners are reminded that flowers should be placed only to the sides or in cradles on top of monuments. This allows for maintenance of gravesites.

For more information, call 325-655-9475.

