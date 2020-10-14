EnPleinAir Texas International Juried Art Competition begins Saturday, October 17th

Olena Babak, an artist competitor in the 7th Annual EnPleinAir Texas talks with Kristen Strakalaitis about the EnPleinAir Texas Artist Competition and what she looks forward to while she is here in San Angelo next week.

