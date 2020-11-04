EndTheStreak campaign continues to bring awareness to fatal accidents on Texas roadways

“November 7, 2000 is a very significant day in the lives of Texans because we have lost over 70,000 people due to traffic fatalities since that day,” Karen Threlkeld, Public Information Officer for the Texas Department of Transportation said.

TxDOT started a grassroots campaign called “End the Streak” several years ago. It encourages people to post on social media and share their experiences of loss with others.

“Unfortunately, those campaigns have not really worked. We’ve continued to have deaths on our highways,” Threlkeld said.

Despite the stay at home orders and closures across the state during the COVID-19 pandemic, fatalities on Texas roadways did not stop.

“In fact we kind of saw an opposite. We saw that people who were out were going much faster, were taking more risks, were drinking and driving, were texting and driving, and unfortunately we reached up to 19 deaths in one day in July, 17 in August, 16 in September so the numbers are high. We average about 10 a day in the state Texas,” Threlkeld said.

A statistic that Threlkeld calls eye-opening is about the crashes being preventable.

“Ninety percent of the crashes that happen are preventable by the driver. And we’ve learned that from our statistic. That’s a real eye opener when you think about it and say ’90 percent of these crashes could have been prevented.’ It’s just a tragedy,” Threlkeld said.

Threlkeld said the causes include texting and driving, drinking and driving, and else that can cause a driver to lose control of their vehicle.

Tom Green County has had seven fatalities so far this year.

However, a bit of good news, Coke County did not have a single fatality on Texas roadways in 2019. Coke County was one of 20 counties in 2019 that could make the same claim.