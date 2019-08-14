Area Agency on Aging and Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas put together "End-of-Life Planning" event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Area Agency on Aging and Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas came together to offer an “End-of-Life Planning” event at the Concho Valley Council of Governments.

Over 50 individuals attended the event to learn about advanced directives, which are legal documents that allow an individual to spell out their decisions about end-of-life care ahead of time.

Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas provided assistance with filling out these documents to those who attended.

“We’re really excited for the attendance that we had. We’ve got forms on “do not resuscitate” orders, directives to physicians, medical power of attorney, etc.,” said Toni Roberts, Director of the Area Agency on Aging.

“These forms are very important. They will make your loved ones’ life easier after you pass away,” said James Casillas, the Equal Justice Volunteer Program Coordinator for Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas in San Angelo.

Those who were unable to attend the event and would like more information on filling out these documents can visit Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas’ office located at 17 S. Chadbourne.