Emmanuel Episcopal Church to host Three Rivers 32nd Annual Counseling Awards luncheon

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Three Rivers Counseling Association is holding the 32nd Annual Counseling Awards recognizing outstanding school and professional counselors at 11a.m. on Thursday, February 4. The luncheon will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church on Randolph Street, and will be a socially distanced boxed lunch event.

San Angelo features prominently in the list of honorees, with three SAISD staff members and Angelo State University Associate Professor Dr. Flor Madero. Madero first spoke before the association regarding her research on human trafficking. “I do think it’s important that people take note of the work that our counselors are doing,” said Madero. “I think the the vital role they play for those that need them, is really invaluable; particularly during these times when we see that the recent pandemic has affected people differently.”

The list of honorees extends beyond academics, including Shannon Medical staff, private practices and corrections officers.