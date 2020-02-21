Emergency alert system test on Tuesday, February 25, 2020

The San Angelo Fire Department will be testing the emergency alert system on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10 a.m.

This test is to verify that all platforms are being reached and that there are no issues.

The emergency alert system is used to warn the public of impending emergencies due to a severe storm or a tornado sighting in the area.

The alerts will be sent out over landlines via reverse 9-1-1, and will also be published to The City of San Angelo Facebook and Twitter pages.

The criteria for sending alerts for severe weather remains the same: sustained winds (versus gusts) of at least 58 mph, hail at least 1 inch in diameter (the size of a quarter), and/or a tornado warning.

Information about severe weather comes from the National Weather Service or a trained weather spotter in the field. The criteria were established by agreement of the Tom Green County judge and San Angelo’s mayor and city manager, per NOAA recommendations.

The primary use is for severe weather but the system can also alert citizens about an active shooter, wildfire or any other imminent danger. The warnings can also alert the public of instances that affect large numbers of citizens, such as a major water main break.