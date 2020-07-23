Elks Lodge to hold garage sale to raise funds for new sign

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Elks-SanAngeloLodge1880-Logo-Horz_1519219873003.jpg

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Members of the San Angelo Elks Lodge # 1880 announced they will hold a garage sale on August 1, 2020. The sale will begin at 8 a.m. and last until noon.

Officials with the lodge are asking people who decide to attend the garage sale to wear a mask and “use good judgement on social distancing.”

The proceeds from this sale will help fund the purchase of a new sign for the lodge.

If you would like to donate items to the sale, you can do so through Friday, July 31, 2020. Call 325-227-6920 for more information or to schedule a drop off.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.