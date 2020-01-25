SAN ANGELO, TEXAS- The Elks Lodge hosted a Veterans Stand Down event to combat the homeless veterans situation here in San Angelo.

Several organizations were available to help veterans such as Concho Valley Transit, La Esperanza Clinic and San Angelo Housing Authority just to name a few. These organizations are there to help veterans get connected with resources they may need.

Laura Ozuna of Veterans Stand Down said the following about today’s event. “A lot of veterans don’t know that they qualify for services and so I think it’s important to educate them and let them realize that we do appreciate their service and that we do thank them for everything they’ve done for our country.”

The Concho Valley Food Bank gave food boxes for those veterans who attended.