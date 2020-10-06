Eden VFW and FCCLA turn town blue for National Night Out

EDEN, Texas – National Night Out aims to help bring communities and those that serve them closer together. To honor local first responders, members of the Eden Veterans of Foreign Wars and

Eden Family, Career and Community Leaders of America are preparing to feed over a dozen first responder families.

“What we’re doing is we’re going to the VFW hall and we’re going to serve them dinner to the local first responders and their families,” explained Cache Cole, Vice President of Programs for the Eden FCCLA. “Just to show them how appreciative we are for National Night Out. Some of the kinds of the things that we had to get together we had to get food, we had to get volunteers to help serve. A lot of our all of our officers stepped up for that which is really nice.”

Beyond the meals, the Eden FCCLA took thanking first responders a step further, with their “turn the town blue” initiative. “This year is kind of special because we’ve seen Facebook posts with neighborhoods that had blue lights just covered,” said Claire Rucker with the Eden VFW. “And, we thought well Eden’s really just one big neighborhood. So we talked a little bit and we came up with a grant from our Spirit of Eden fund and and bought almost 600 bulbs.”

Members of the FCCLA decorated the gazebo in the Eden town square in blue lights, and passed out blue bulbs to area residents and businesses. The goal being, for first responders to see the town lit up in blue to show support for their work.