East Angelo Lions Club donates money to more than a dozen local service agencies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than a dozen San Angelo organizations received close to $10,000 this week from the East Angelo Lions Club.

Every year in December, the East Angelo Lions Club distributes checks to service agencies.

During a luncheon at the Rio Concho Manor, members handed out checks totaling $9,750 to “House of Faith,” “The Salvation Army,” “The Adult Literacy Council” and “The Concho Valley Home for Girls,” among others.

“Whatever we can give to the community and to other organizations that give back to the community, words can’t express what it means,” said Wynn Alston, President of the club.

Members organize fundraisers throughout the years to fund the donations.