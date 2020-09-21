Drive-thru flu clinics for West Texas Veterans scheduled to begin next week in San Angelo

FILE – This Jan. 23, 2020 file photo shows a patient receiving a flu vaccination in Mesquite, Texas. On Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the vaccine has been more than 50% effective in preventing flu illness severe enough to send a child to the doctor’s office. Health experts consider that pretty good. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

BIG SPRING, Texas — The West Texas VA Health Care System (WTVAHCS) will begin holding drive-thru flu clinics for area Veterans, beginning with the San Angelo Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC). West Texas Veterans will be able to talk to a nurse, fill out the appropriate paperwork and get their immunization right from their vehicle.

“Considering social distancing guidelines and WTVAHCS’s efforts to manage foot-traffic in our facilities,” says Traci Taylor, WTVAHCS Nurse Manger for Health Promotions and Disease Prevention. “We’re working hard to make it as easy and safe as possible for every Veteran to receive the flu vaccination.”

The drive-thru clinics are a new effort by WTVAHCS to make it as convenient as possible for Veterans to receive the immunization. WTVAHCS will conduct drive-thru clinics at the San Angelo, Abilene, Wilson & Young Medal of Honor and George H. O’Brien, Jr. locations over the coming weeks. The schedule can be found on the WTVAHCS Facebook page.

An alternative to the drive-thru clinics, the VA has partnered with more than 60,000 community locations in the new Community Care Network (CCN) and urgent care centers to provide flu vaccinations for our Veterans. Veterans can use the VA Facility Locator to find information on hours and locations for your local VAMC, and to find an in‑network retail pharmacy or urgent care facility.

To check eligibility, contact your local VA medical facility OR call 844-MyVA311 (844-698-2311), select option 1, and then select option 1 again.

Clinic dates are below. All times are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.:

San Angelo CBOC – Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020

George H. O’Brien, Jr. VAMC – Monday, Oct. 5, 2020

Abilene CBOC – Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020

Wilson & Young Medal of Honor CBOC – Monday, Oct. 19, 2020

*The above information is from the West Texas VA Health Care System.