Drive through voting temporarily closed in San Angelo

Local News

Colder weather causing health concerns for voting staff

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – During a busy early voting period where over 30 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots, cold weather may stall the momentum. Indoor voting at the Keyes building will be the primary mode for people to cast their ballots for most of the week unless there is an accessibility issue necessitating use of curbside voting. Masks are required and gloves are provided.

This years drive through voting will be closed until Wednesday October 27. “We have decided to close our grassroots voting as such the sally port due to the weather,” explained Tom Green County elections administrator Vona Hudson. “It’s been a little too cold and our workers are starting to feel a little sick and so forth and so we felt like it would be good to everybody’s best interest to go ahead and close it.”

Further severe weather may cause additional closings to protect staff and voter health. For more information visit the county elections webpage.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Polling Locations Nov. 3, 2020 Elections

View 2020 Polling Places in a full screen map

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.