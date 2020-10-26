Drive through voting temporarily closed in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas – During a busy early voting period where over 30 percent of registered voters have already cast their ballots, cold weather may stall the momentum. Indoor voting at the Keyes building will be the primary mode for people to cast their ballots for most of the week unless there is an accessibility issue necessitating use of curbside voting. Masks are required and gloves are provided.

This years drive through voting will be closed until Wednesday October 27. “We have decided to close our grassroots voting as such the sally port due to the weather,” explained Tom Green County elections administrator Vona Hudson. “It’s been a little too cold and our workers are starting to feel a little sick and so forth and so we felt like it would be good to everybody’s best interest to go ahead and close it.”

Further severe weather may cause additional closings to protect staff and voter health. For more information visit the county elections webpage.