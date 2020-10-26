Drive-through voting suspended until Wednesday due to inclement weather

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Tom Green County Elections has announced the closing of drive-through voting at 122 W. Harris until Wednesday, October 28, due to inclement weather.

According to a press release sent out on Monday morning, October 26: “Due to the inclement weather, the outdoor drive-through early voting location at the Sally Port, 122 W. Harris, will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. 10/26/20 and will remain closed until Wednesday, 10/28/20.  The location will open at 7 am on the 28th.  Curbside voting will be available at the Edd B. and Frances Frink Keyes Building at 113 W. Beauregard Ave.  Voters may call 325-659-6541 to schedule curbside voting.  To qualify for curbside, the voter must be unable to enter the polling place without fear of harming their health or without assistance.

