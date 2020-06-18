DPS Trooper involved in car wreck while making routine patrol on U.S. 67

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Today, at approximately 7:26 A.M., a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper was working routine patrol on North U.S. 67 near the Runnels County Line.

While patrolling southbound in the outside lane. The trooper began to initiate a U-turn at an improved turnaround to enter U.S. 67 northbound. A white 2018 Dodge Van occupied by a female driver was also traveling southbound in the inside lane. As the trooper began the U-turn, he failed to see the white van passing in the inside lane. As a result, the white van struck the trooper’s vehicle on the driver’s side door.

The driver of the white van was treated on scene and released. The trooper was transported to Shannon Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries. This is an ongoing crash investigation and a preliminary crash report will be available for purchase in ten days.