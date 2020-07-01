DPS: One person killed in two-vehicle crash

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash was reported on June 30, 2020 just before 10:30 a.m. on FM 2334 and 765.

According to the DPS report, a vehicle driven by an elderly woman was northbound on FM 2334 and disregarded a stop sign. Her vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man from Millersview, Texas. He was transported to a hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. Troopers say both vehicles rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

Elida Constancia Ramon, 71, of Menard, Texas was pronounced deceased at the scene.

