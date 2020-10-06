DPS conducts task force, 224 vehicles stopped, drug and gun seizures made

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, from September 30 through October 2, 2020 DPS troopers conducted a high-visibility task force in the city of San Angelo.

The goal, according to DPS, was to help “curb the burglary spike in southwest San Angelo.” Troopers partnered with the San Angelo Police Department during their patrols.

Over the three-day period, troopers worked 12-hour shifts. During that time they stopped 224 vehicles in the zone they were patrolling. Troopers cited or arrested individuals for the following offenses:

  • 22 criminal misdemeanors
  • 13 felony arrests
  • 10 DWI arrests

Troopers also made several drug seizures and arrests as well as seizing four handguns.

