Downtown San Angelo presents the Reverse Christmas Parade

Courtesy of : Mrs. Monica Ramos

San Angelo, Texas- The Downtown San Angelo Reverse Christmas Parade, Sponsored by Shannon, will take place on December 12, 2020 from 7:00 PM- 8:00 PM. Drive through Twohig Avenue for some holiday fun!

Tour floats, performances, and grab some treats from parade participants, while accompanied by a cheerful scenic view. Toys for Tots will be accepting donations for children of the Concho Valley at the end of the parade route.



The parade route will begin at 136 W Twohig Ave and ends at 201 S Chadbourne St. Attendees will drive along the street and view the parade from inside their vehicles. Floats and other units of presentation will be stationed on the side of the street throughout the duration of the event. Viewership must be maintained from within the attendees’ vehicle. Walking will not be permitted.

Please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. to register floats or other entries: 325.655.2345 / info@dtsa.org .