Downtown San Angelo Inc. announces “Reverse Christmas Parade”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On November 6, 2020 Downtown San Angelo Inc. released the following information about an upcoming event they call the “Reverse Christmas Parade.”

“Downtown San Angelo Inc. is proud to announce the 2020 Reverse Christmas Parade!

Attendees are welcome to drive through historic downtown to view elaborate floats and performances.

Join us December 12th from 7:00 PM-8:00 PM. The Reverse Parade route will begin at 136 W Twohig Avenue and end at 200 S Magdalen Street. Attendees will drive along the street and view the parade from inside their vehicles. Floats and other units of presentation will be stationed on both sides of the street throughout the duration of the event.

Viewership must be maintained from within the attendees’ vehicle. Walking will not be permitted.

Please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. to register floats or other entries, or to become a sponsor:

325.655.2345 / info@dtsa.org

Interested float participants can also visit our website at downtownsanangelo.com to download the

Float Entry Form and Participation Guidelines.”