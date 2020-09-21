Downtown San Angelo, Inc. announces Oktoberfest date and schedule

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Downtown San Angelo, Inc. (DTSA) has announced the Oktoberfest celebration will be held on September 26, 2020.

Organizers invite the public to join them at Casual Pint, located at 19 E. Concho, from noon to midnight on September 26 for the family-friendly event. There will be live music from several local musicians including Charles Reyes, Cliff Crawford, Manny Campos, and Stan & Kerry. There will also be many activities for children such as face painting, balloon art, and treats from Simper-fi popcorn.

In a statement DTSA said, “Masks will be required throughout the event, unless you are seated at a table. Hand sanitation stations will be located throughout the location.”

Live Music Line-Up:

Charles Reyes 12PM-3PM

Cliff Crawford 3PM-6PM

Manny Campos 6PM-9PM

Stan & Kerry 9PM-12AM

For questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or email info@dtsa.org.