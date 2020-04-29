Downtown San Angelo begins #HeartoftheCity initiative to urge the public to support local business

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Downtown San Angelo, Inc. would like to bring attention to the re-opening of the local businesses that are able to operate under new developments provided by Gov. Abbott. In this uncertain time, these businesses are taking the necessary steps and adhering to the overwhelming guidance provided by federal, state, and local officials.

The safety and well-being of our community is of the utmost importance, and these businesses are eager to once again serve San Angelo. In an effort to promote these downtown businesses, Downtown San Angelo, Inc. is urging the public to support the #HeartoftheCity by shopping and dining within our Downtown District.

These businesses are taking the required preparations in order to continue meeting the needs of their patrons. Retail-to-go as well as pick-up and delivery options will continue to be available through many stores and restaurants while operating.

Beginning May 1st, 2020- Downtown businesses will be taking part in necessary measures to keep the public and their staff safe by adhering to CDC and the Dept. of Homeland Security’s guidelines. Members of the community are encouraged to engage while still practicing safe and sanitary habits.

When you support local business, you support the #HeartoftheCity.

Any questions, please contact Downtown San Angelo, Inc. at 325-655-2345 or via email at director@dtsa.org.