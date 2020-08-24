Dove season starting soon for Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Dove season is fast approaching and during that time, there is a fifteen dove daily limit. It’s also important to remember a plug for your shotgun, and to pick up your spent shells. Local hunters, for whom this is a tradition, are excited.

“I’ve been hunting for about 45 to 50 years,” said local hunter Chuck Brown. “I’m fairly excited this year I think it’s gonna be a good dove season for the, for the hunters in the area.” Texas game wardens want people to be aware of the appropriate dates. “Here in Tom Green County, we are part of the central zone for Texas,” explained TPWD officer David Hopkins. “The date for this year is going to be September 1 through November 1, and then we’ll have a kind of a bonus season or the extended season that starts December 18 and will run through January 14.”

If you’re using the spots within San Angelo State Park, officials stress the need to check with the park as season dates and other stipulations may differ widely. However, if you’re using the various spots around Twin Buttes to hunt, be mindful of where you’re shooting. “We have, especially right around the fringe of town, we have issues with trespass by projectile,” said Hopkins. “Basically when your shot leaves your property line, crosses the fence line and goes on somebody else’s property line. Some of these smaller acreages right around town where people are going out trying to hunt, they start peppering houses.”

A handy resource for more information beyond that on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, is the Texas Outdoor Annual app. Don’t forget, there are some areas where a permit is required for access whether hunting or not, and leave one wing on your birds for game wardens to identify your kills.

