Dove Season in Texas is just around the corner

SAN ANGELO, Texas — This Sunday is the official opening day for Dove Season in Texas and officials want to remind everyone to be safe and obey the law.

Some things to remember:

If you are hunting on public land you need to hold a permit

The daily bag limit for doves statewide is 15

Use safe gun-handling techniques (your shotgun needs to be plugged and can only hold three shells)

Be mindful of where you hunt — it is illegal for pellets to trespass onto someone else’s property

“One of the most important things and most complaints we get every year is peppering houses. Make sure when you go out and pick your spot, you’re able to keep your shots back in your property. That one bird you can’t resist will end up getting you in a lot of trouble and it’s not worth it,” said Texas Game Warden Lt. Ricky May.

All hunters need to hold a license with a migratory bird stamp. A law going into effect on September 1st will allow you to show a picture of your license on your phone if you do not have it on you.