Don’t wait to apply for scholarships at Angelo State University

SAN ANGELO, Texas – School just started for high school and college students. For those wanting to apply to scholarships at Angelo State University (ASU) for 2020, the perfect time to start is right around the corner.

To apply early and put your name at the top of the list for scholarships, ASU will start accepting scholarships applications on October 1, 2019 for the fall semester of 2020. Most students don’t realize that, they’re best opportunities require an application of almost one-year in advance. January 15th is the priority review deadline and the final deadline to apply is September 1, 2020.

Another scholarship misconception is that students believe they must actively search for the scholarships that apply to them. They only need to fill out one general application and that automatically applies them for over 350 institutional scholarships, for all students – even transfer and returning students.

The scholarship office wants to remind students that timeline is very important to receive all the possible financial grants, loans and scholarships possible. That also means, filling out a FAFSA application and having their college application, in order and in a timely manner.

“It can be a very intimidating process. Scholarships, financial aid and just applying to college and going to college in general is intimidating. I love to be able to help give them [students] the correct information and for them to be able to utilize it,” claimed Jennifer Mote, who is the Carr Scholar Recruitment Coordinator at Angelo State University.

The best way to understand the process is to get in touch with either a counselor at student’s high school or at Angelo State. ASU has a separate scholarship department that is personalized to all students needs.