Don’t drink and drive, have a plan in place before celebrating the new year

SAN ANGELO, Texas – If you’re planning on celebrating the new year, remember to do so responsibly and have a plan ahead of time.

“Whether you’re going to get a designated driver, an Uber, a Lyft, a Taxi, whatever service you need and you feel comfortable with, we encourage everyone to have a plan in place and start the new year out the right way,” Sgt. Justin Baker with the Department of Public Safety said.

Law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout. DPS conducts Operation Holiday each year and state troopers will be out in full force looking for impaired drivers.

“There’s no warnings when it comes to drinking and driving, there’s not get out of jail free tickets, it’s gonna be, you drink, you drive, you go to jail,” Baker said.

Going to jail is just the beginning.

“You’re looking at anywhere from 12,000 to 15,000 dollars for your first DWI arrest and that’s some serious money when you talk about basically having to give it away for poor decisions. When you look at the cost of court fees, loss of a job, reinstatement fees, there’s so many fees when it comes to drinking and driving you really can’t afford it,” Baker said.