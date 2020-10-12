SAN ANGELO, Texas – This October, organizations across the country are spreading awareness about domestic violence for national domestic violence awareness month. Lone Star Cheeseburger Company partnered with the Angelo State University Student Social Work Association and the Tom Green County Sheriff Department Crisis Intervention Unit to raise awareness of domestic violence and to take donations to help those who have left abusive situations.

“At the moment we are asking for hygiene products for victims of domestic violence,” a representative of the Tom Green County CIU told CVHP in an interview during the event. “Most of the time when they are leaving their abuser sometimes all they leave with is what they have on.

So hygiene products, shampoo, conditioner and things like that, they don’t grab. So that is what we’re doing to help those victims at their time of need.”

