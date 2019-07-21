Dog Days of Summer Jam 2019

Local News

A fundraiser for Cassie's Place animal rescue efforts

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cassie’s Place has put together a concert to raise funds for their animal rescue efforts.

The event is called ‘Dog Days of Summer Jam,’ and it’s taking place from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The House of FiFi DuBois.

The cover charge is $15 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for children, and that includes a delicious taco bar.

There will be 7 bands offering their talent to raise money for the no-kill animal rescue.

This is one of the biggest events of the year, for the non-profit. All of the proceds go directly back to the care of the animals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss