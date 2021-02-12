District 11 Congressman August Pfluger issues statement on Migrant Protection Protocols

WASHINGTON, D.C. —Earlier this week, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined Ranking Member John Katko and his colleagues on the House Committee on Homeland Security in sending a letter to President Biden imploring his administration to immediately address the escalating crisis on the southern border.

Today, Congressman Pfluger released a statement following the Biden Administration’s announcement that over 25,000 migrants previously required to remain in Mexico as part of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) will be allowed into the United States beginning February 19, 2021:

“President Biden’s decision to throw open the door to over 25,000 migrants who attempted to enter our country illegally is a slap in the face of American citizens who have been forced to close their businesses, stay home, and avoid seeing loved ones for almost an entire year,” said Congressman Pfluger. “Reinstating the reckless ‘catch-and-release’ policy will only further encourage migrants looking to enter our country illegally and escalate the impending crisis on our southern border. I sent a letter to the president earlier this week imploring him to put national security ahead of politics and reverse his detrimental policies. The Biden Administration must immediately secure our border and protect the safety of all Americans.”

*The information above is courtesy of August Pfluger’s Communications Team.