Dia De Los Muertos observed in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the past three days, the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee partnered with the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to provide a series of Dia De Los Muertos celebrations. These events were planned with live music, vendors and a community ofrenda (offering).

“We started Thursday night with a run, and on Friday we had our community alter kickoff at 6pm,” San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee vice president Suzanna Valenzuela said. “Saturday, we had a youth art exhibit with students from Lincoln sixth and seventh grade and the Lake View art 1 class. These were all tied to Dia De Los Muertos.”

Besides the art exhibit at the Coop Gallery, other events like the drop off for the community altar ended tonight while the Dia De Los Muertos 5k/1k run will end Monday afternoon. The altar was created with over 3,000 balloons and several flowers.

“It’s just a really great opportunity to remember those people that we love and the things that they liked,” Valenzuela stated. “A lot of the things that are brought to the altar are sometimes the type of food that they liked and different things like that. It’s just a really good time to remember the wonderful things about our loved ones that have passed on and celebrate them.”

This was the first year the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee hosted these virtual and live events. Due to coronavirus concerns, there was limited capacity and the participants followed the safety guidelines.

“We have banners to place throughout the run so that you can take a selfie,” Valenzuela explained. “There are some sugar schools at the visitor center so people can also take pictures there as well. We’re asking everybody to tag us so we’re really excited about folks stepping up and signing up for this run to honor their loved ones.”

For more information regarding Dia De Los Muertos events or the San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Committee, visit the Facebook page.