Dia De Los Muertos art designs observed at the Coop Gallery

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Coop Gallery hosted an art viewing in honor of the Dia De Los Muertos holiday this morning.

The art gallery was created by 6th and 7th grade art students from Lincoln Middle School and high school students from Lake View. Several celebrity designs were displayed such as Kobe Bryant, Selena, XXXTentacion and many others. The art gallery was open from 10am from 4pm to the public from all ages.

“The purpose of his art exhibit was to show the kids about the culture and basically learn more about the holiday of Day of the Dead,” Lincoln Middle School art teacher Andres Gonzales said. “It’s more than sugar skulls and the actual meaning behind the whole holiday.”

“At Lake View we focused on symbolism and what the holiday actually means with all the symbols represented,” Lake View High School art 1 ceramics teacher Alna Gonzalez stated. “So, you look around, you’ll see the schools, each student has the same prompt, but no school is alike. That also highlights creativity individualism.”

The San Angelo schools plan on providing more designs for next year.