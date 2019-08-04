Devoted Onez Car Club’s fourth annual Picnic

A summer car show that included live music and games for the community to enjoy

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Devoted Onez Car Club put on their fourth annual Picnic event on Saturday, August 3, 2019.

It took place from noon until 7:00 p.m. at Spring Creek Marina, otherwise known as the Horseshoe. It was free to the public; however, the gate entrance was $3.00 dollars.

This event showcased all different types of makes and models of cars. There was also live music from both local and non-local bands, including West Texas Funk and six-time Grammy award winner, Stefani Montiel.

The family-friendly event also had games for children, including a watermelon eating contest and a potato sack race.

The picnic took all year-long to put together and its purpose was to give the community a fun experience before school starts.