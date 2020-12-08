Details on Defense Bill for Fiscal Year 2021 released, House expected to vote soon

The House is expected to vote on the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for the upcoming Fiscal Year on December 8, 2020.
John Cornyn, Texas Senator and member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees, offered this summary of the Act and how it would impact Texas in a statement.
Summary:
- Raises troops’ pay by 3%.
- Authorizes $183 million for military construction projects in Texas, including a barracks, flight simulation system, and F-16 Mission Training Center at Joint Base San Antonio, an F-35 Operations and Maintenance Facility, Vehicle Maintenance Shop, and Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, Fuel Facilities at Fort Hood, and, National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) funds for the Pantex Plant in Amarillo.
- Authorizes 93 new F-35 Joint Strike Fighters, which are built by Texans in Fort Worth.
- Increases funding for universities like Texas A&M that partner with the DOD in defense-related research and development.
- Invests in Texas students with $15 million for DOD’s STARBASE program in Austin, Houston, San Angelo, and San Antonio.
- Increases funding for Impact Aid by $70 million to support schools educating military children, and especially those with severe disabilities.
- Supports family readiness by ensuring access to high-quality childcare on military bases.
- Advocates for military spouses’ professional development with $2.5 million for reimbursement of re-licensing.
- Improves DOD’s ability to track and respond to incidents of child abuse and sexual assault on military installations.
- Responds to the pandemic by establishing a coronavirus disease panel to review the military health system’s response to COVID-19, evaluate its effects, and report to Congress by June 1, 2021.